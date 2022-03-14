Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.44% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCOR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.62. 22,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

