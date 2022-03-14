Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPE. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Friday.

GPE stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 693 ($9.08). The company had a trading volume of 73,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,346. Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.80).

