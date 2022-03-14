Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the February 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FLMMF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $12.83. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,223. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

