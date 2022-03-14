Financial Contrast: ACV Auctions (ACVA) versus The Competition

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ACV Auctions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -15.77% -60.77% 3.19%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1296 6608 12027 342 2.56

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 139.05%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.72%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -13.87 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.24 billion $445.73 million -63,206.09

ACV Auctions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ACV Auctions rivals beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

