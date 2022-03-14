Financial Contrast: Jones Soda (JSDA) and Its Rivals

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS: JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jones Soda to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jones Soda and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 118.09%. Given Jones Soda’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $11.90 million -$3.00 million -29.54 Jones Soda Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -22.03

Jones Soda’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -9.67% -27.93% -14.87% Jones Soda Competitors -32.23% -152.81% -21.49%

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jones Soda peers beat Jones Soda on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jones Soda (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

