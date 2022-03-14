Financial Survey: Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) & The Competition

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE: REPX – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Riley Exploration Permian to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 189.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors 2189 10799 15532 578 2.50

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.19%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million -$65.67 million -5.85 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors $8.30 billion $474.66 million 4.99

Riley Exploration Permian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51% Riley Exploration Permian Competitors -18.38% 5.71% 6.60%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

