FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.81. 15,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,036,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on FINV shares. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $848.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,989,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

