FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.81. 15,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,036,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
A number of research analysts have commented on FINV shares. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $848.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.