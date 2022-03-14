First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.04. 61,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,107. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 97,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

