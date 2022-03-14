First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.04. 61,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,107. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 97,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Bancshares (Get Rating)
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
