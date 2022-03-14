First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) CFO David D. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCBC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.63. 2,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $481.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

