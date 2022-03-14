First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.04.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In other news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and sold 1,139,100 shares worth $15,258,718.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.