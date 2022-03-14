First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.04.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In other news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and sold 1,139,100 shares worth $15,258,718.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.