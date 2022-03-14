First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $68.69 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

