First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

