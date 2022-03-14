First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,230 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,978 shares of company stock worth $30,297,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

