First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 744.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in First Solar by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 66,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in First Solar by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,609 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

