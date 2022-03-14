First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of DDIV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,727. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
