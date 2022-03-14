First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of DDIV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,727. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

