First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $16,691,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,929,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000.

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,719. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

