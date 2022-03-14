First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 135.6% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 294,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.