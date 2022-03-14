First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 92.2% in February

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the February 13th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NYSE FCT opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $12.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.