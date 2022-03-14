First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 92.2% in February

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the February 13th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

