First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 902,788 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 420,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 239,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON opened at $25.67 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02.

