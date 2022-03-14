First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.17

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.17 and last traded at $104.69, with a volume of 2009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,286,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

