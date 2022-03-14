FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on FGROY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

