Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Update

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FOVSY stock remained flat at $$92.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

