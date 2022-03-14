Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58. Forterra has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 157,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 43,963 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

