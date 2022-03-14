Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of FRTA opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58. Forterra has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.
About Forterra (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
