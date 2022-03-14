Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stake Trimmed by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Forward Air makes up 3.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Forward Air worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD opened at $100.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

