Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TSE:FNV opened at C$201.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.13. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$145.38 and a 12-month high of C$216.32.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$195.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.