Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $289.22 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $17.84 or 0.00045771 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $289.22 million and $10.94 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.88 or 0.06595118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.18 or 0.99863041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

