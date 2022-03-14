Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Down 45.8% in February

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FACT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 1,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,414. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 134,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.