Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $31.32

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.32, but opened at $32.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 1,507 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

