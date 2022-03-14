Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $31.32

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.32, but opened at $32.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 1,507 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
