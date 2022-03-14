Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

