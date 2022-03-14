Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($44.57) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($51.85) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.74 ($51.90).

FRA FPE traded up €0.40 ($0.43) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €25.52 ($27.74). 35,768 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.03. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($40.65) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($48.70).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

