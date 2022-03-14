Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.11

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $114,419.36 and approximately $1,791.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.22 or 0.06560289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.20 or 1.00091246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040981 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,416 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

