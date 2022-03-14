FY2021 EPS Estimates for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

PCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

NYSE:PCT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,213,000 after purchasing an additional 443,646 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

