FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

ITP opened at C$39.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.10. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

