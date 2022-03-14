FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $18.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.11. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.51 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

