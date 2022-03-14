Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Up 5.4%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.07. 2,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 410,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
