Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Up 5.4%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.07. 2,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 410,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth $794,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth $82,006,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

