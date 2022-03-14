Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 2,514,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,866.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXYEF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

