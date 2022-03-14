Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GMWKF opened at $93.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of $92.30 and a 12 month high of $171.90.
