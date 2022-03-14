Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GMWKF opened at $93.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of $92.30 and a 12 month high of $171.90.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

About Games Workshop Group (Get Rating)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.