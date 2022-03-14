Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Raised to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $93.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 88.24% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. Analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

