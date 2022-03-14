GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €42.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.86 ($48.19).

G1A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A traded up €0.91 ($1.00) on Monday, reaching €36.35 ($39.95). The stock had a trading volume of 524,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.30 and a 200 day moving average of €42.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.