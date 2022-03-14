Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the February 13th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS GENGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 347,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

