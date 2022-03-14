Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Generac by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $281.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.51. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

