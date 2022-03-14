General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GE stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

