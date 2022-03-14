GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,499,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 93,554,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,303,422. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

