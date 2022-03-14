Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,054.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Separately, Barclays raised Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

