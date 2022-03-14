Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80.
In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.