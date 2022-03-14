Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

