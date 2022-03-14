Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Critical Review

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Geron and Horizon Therapeutics Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 3 0 3.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public 1 0 8 0 2.78

Geron currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 404.59%. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus target price of $134.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Geron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70% Horizon Therapeutics Public 16.57% 26.66% 13.64%

Volatility & Risk

Geron has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geron and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $250,000.00 1,403.70 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -3.30 Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.23 billion 7.16 $534.49 million $2.23 45.18

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Geron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Geron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron (Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

