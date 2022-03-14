Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Getty Realty worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in Getty Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

