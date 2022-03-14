Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 11th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE:GIL opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

