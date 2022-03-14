Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $54.62 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75.

