Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

VXF opened at $154.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

